NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team News

The NFL is reportedly fining the Washington Football Team a staggering $10 million after a probe uncovered more than a decade of sexual misconduct in the organization.

The punishment was determined and levied on Thursday after a league investigation dove into claims that high-ranking officials within the team sexually harassed and verbally abused female employees on countless occasions over the past decade. At least 15 women have come forward this past year alone, claiming that Washington’s workplace was demeaning towards its female employees, per TMZ Sports. The Washington Post initially reported on the workplace harassment in 2020.

“I have learned a lot in the past few months about how my club operated, and the kind of workplace that we had,” team owner Dan Synder said in a statement. “It is now clear that the culture was not what it should be, but I did not realize the extent of the problems, or my role in allowing that culture to develop and continue. I know that as the owner, I am ultimately responsible for the workplace.

“I feel great remorse for the people who had difficult, even traumatic experiences while working here. I’m truly sorry for that,” he said. “…I can’t turn back the clock, but I promise that nobody who works here will ever have that kind of experience again, at least not as long as Tanya and I are owners of this team.”

While $10 million is no insignificant amount by normal standards, it’s fairly insignificant to an NFL franchise. Many fans believe the organization deserved a much larger punishment for its transgressions.

The money will all be given to charity, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this recent punishment. Many believe it’s too light.

This is outrageous and a slap in the face to survivors everywhere. https://t.co/mASH9uC9a4 — Kendra Barkoff Lamy (@kabarkoff) July 1, 2021

so… nothing really happens to snyder? haha the fans who will see an increase in prices will be paying for it https://t.co/KiA3hLbCUh — Johnny Walker(best food takes and super classy) (@J_Dub23_1) July 1, 2021

Slap on the wrist. Of course Dan Snyder gets away with it https://t.co/xJHNE2Qr2Q — Glenn (@b0rn_villain) July 1, 2021

Sell the team, clean house, and rebrand https://t.co/Rohs1EJ68q — Nick D (@IamNickLovin_) July 1, 2021

Washington made $504 million in 2019. This is an optics move by the NFL https://t.co/pGImyw2L3C — Nicholas Wilson (@NickWilsonSays) July 1, 2021

If the fine is going to be this low, I feel like the information outta be made public. I believe, especially with this franchise, if the NFL wants to start anew while Snyder is still the owner, then more information outta be released in my opinion. https://t.co/MJrLCp67IQ — WashingtonCruz (@DC_CruzMissile) July 1, 2021

The Washington Football Team is coming off a 7-9 regular season record that earned them a first place finish in the NFC East.