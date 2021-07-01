The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team News

Wild Card Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Washington Football TeamLANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 09: A detail of the helmet of Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team during warm ups before the start of the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField on January 09, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The NFL is reportedly fining the Washington Football Team a staggering $10 million after a probe uncovered more than a decade of sexual misconduct in the organization.

The punishment was determined and levied on Thursday after a league investigation dove into claims that high-ranking officials within the team sexually harassed and verbally abused female employees on countless occasions over the past decade. At least 15 women have come forward this past year alone, claiming that Washington’s workplace was demeaning towards its female employees, per TMZ Sports. The Washington Post initially reported on the workplace harassment in 2020.

“I have learned a lot in the past few months about how my club operated, and the kind of workplace that we had,” team owner Dan Synder said in a statement. “It is now clear that the culture was not what it should be, but I did not realize the extent of the problems, or my role in allowing that culture to develop and continue. I know that as the owner, I am ultimately responsible for the workplace.

“I feel great remorse for the people who had difficult, even traumatic experiences while working here. I’m truly sorry for that,” he said. “…I can’t turn back the clock, but I promise that nobody who works here will ever have that kind of experience again, at least not as long as Tanya and I are owners of this team.”

While $10 million is no insignificant amount by normal standards, it’s fairly insignificant to an NFL franchise. Many fans believe the organization deserved a much larger punishment for its transgressions.

The money will all be given to charity, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this recent punishment. Many believe it’s too light.

The Washington Football Team is coming off a 7-9 regular season record that earned them a first place finish in the NFC East.


