NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Baker Mayfield News

The injury list for Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield keeps getting longer and longer.

On Wednesday, yet another injury was added to the official report for the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick.

Mayfield, who’s dealt with a shoulder and a knee injury, among other things, is now dealing with a groin injury.

From the Beacon Journal:

On Wednesday, Mayfield’s bruised right knee, hurt on a hit by Matt Judon in a 45-7 loss at New England on Nov. 14, was removed from the injury report and the groin problem was added. Mayfield did not practice even though coach Kevin Stefanski expected him to about a half hour before. Going into a crucial game in Baltimore on “Sunday Night Football,” Mayfieldacknowledged Wednesday that his lower body plays an important part in his throwing motion.

Yikes.

Updated with Mayfield groin injury added to report: Injured shoulder 'new normal' for #Browns' Baker Mayfield, now he must compensate for lower-body issues https://t.co/3At6gGYeXQ via @beaconjournal — Marla Ridenour (@MRidenourABJ) November 24, 2021

Many Browns fans are suggesting that Mayfield gets some much-needed time off.

“This is just ridiculous, honestly. The guy has no reason to be playing. I respect Baker a ton for grinding it out. But this man has every injury under the sun right now,” one fan tweeted.

“Or… and just hear me out here everyone… we play one of the highest paid backup QB’s in the NFL and give the guy two weeks to heal?” another fan tweeted.

“Put him in a bubble,” another fan suggested on Twitter.

The Browns are set to take on the Ravens on Sunday night.

Kickoff between Cleveland and Baltimore is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.