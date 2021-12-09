NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

Ezekiel Elliott hasn’t looked right as of late, as the Dallas Cowboys running back pushes through a knee injury, but he’s not going to be sidelined anytime soon.

“His trainers, the people that are the closest to his health, his medical situation, they think he’s really good to go,” Jerry Jones said on 103.5 The Fan this week. “And, so, I don’t see after a 10-day rest here, you know, a lot of times, if you can get through games, if you can push on, then that’s better for you than sitting it out. You actually, if you have an issue, it improves if you’re able to get through and not injure it more. He certainly didn’t injure anything more last night. So, I really look forward to a powerful and dynamic Zeke as we move on into this last part of the season.”

Elliott continues to push the same narrative, as well.

“You’re gonna have to drag me off the field,” Elliott told reporters on Wednesday.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has no plans of sitting any games out: “You’re gonna have to drag me off the field.” pic.twitter.com/dgfjdNF3nT — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 8, 2021

Elliott did get some good news this week, as his MRI results showed his knee injury is progressing.

Ezekiel Elliott had an MRI on his knee last Friday. “The MRI showed it’s progressing. It’s healing. It’s getting better.” He said playing on it isn’t making it worse. “Should be good in 3-4 weeks.” https://t.co/3LzhwuhTW3 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 8, 2021

Fans, though, continue to be skeptical of the decision to play through an injury.

“Why is he playing? This is silly. Let him heal. If the OL does it’s job, anyone can run behind it,” one fan tweeted.

“Zeke my man we literally see you limping to the huddle?” another fan wrote.

“Playing on it isn’t making it worse? Ooooooooooooook,” one fan tweeted sarcastically.

There’s no plan for a knee scope, at least. Perhaps the knee injury will truly heal in time for the postseason, which would be “perfect” timing, per Elliott.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: “You’re going to have to drag me off of the field.” After last week’s MRI, belief is his knee will be good in three or four weeks, Elliott said. “That’s perfect timing” with postseason. Said knee hasn’t been scoped, and no scope planned in offseason. https://t.co/uVAqPFz6MY pic.twitter.com/BThsdNiQgM — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 8, 2021

Elliott and the Cowboys have a big game on Sunday.

Kickoff between Dallas and Washington is set for 1 p.m. E.T.