NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Kyler Murray News

If by some crazy change of fate Kyler Murray decides to quit his job in the NFL, he’s still eligible to join the Oakland A’s.

The Arizona Cardinals star quarterback was not selected in this year’s Minor League Rule 5 Draft — an opportunity for MLB teams to poach players from other organizations’ farm systems if they aren’t placed on the 40-man roster. Failing to make the A’s 40-man roster (for obvious reasons), Murray was eligible for selection in this year’s draft.

With every team passing up on the opportunity to select Murray, the Oakland franchise still has rights to the former Oklahoma baseball star.

Murray was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. Ultimately, he decided to try his luck in the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick for the Cardinals.

Fans from around the sporting world took to Twitter with reactions to this news.

Many joked that the Arizona Diamondbacks, who finished with the worst record in the MLB last year, should have picked up Murray to revitalize the organization.

“D-Backs should have 100% taken him just to sell merchandise,” one fan suggested.

“If i were the dbacks i’d have taken him for the memes,” another wrote.

COME ON @Dbacks YOU HAD ONE JOB https://t.co/AzDRVNkLs4 — The Diamond (@TheDiamondUS) December 8, 2021

Others cracked jokes about Murray’s plans now that he wasn’t selected in the Minor League draft.

“Well shoot what’s he gonna do now,” a fan asked.

“Real shame that he has to resort to playing football,” another wrote.

He’ll have to stick to playing football. I hope it works out for him. https://t.co/SbO0KxEnRO — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 8, 2021

Some took a more serious approach, suggesting that the selection of Kyler Murray could’ve been a steal if he ever decides to make a return to baseball.

“Honestly surprised. Very slim odds he ever gives baseball a shot but a couple grand for the rights to a former top 10 pick seems worth it,” one fan wrote.

For now, Murray will continue to lead the 10-2 Cardinals as they gear up for what could be a deep postseason run.