NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Aaron Rodgers Speculation

A closeup of Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 30: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers isn’t saying much about his future plans in the National Football League. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is going to take some time before announcing his decision for the 2022 season and beyond. Rodgers could return to Green Bay, force a trade to another team or retire.

While Rodgers isn’t saying much, there is reportedly a growing number of people within the league that believe he will end up in Denver.

The Broncos have been linked to Rodgers since his initial trade rumors surfaced before the NFL Draft in 2021. Denver has won Super Bowls with two legendary quarterbacks in John Elway and Peyton Manning. Perhaps Rodgers could join that list.

“There’s a lot of people working in the league that firmly believe that’s what will happen,” Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright tweeted.

If Rodgers does leave Green Bay, Denver is likely the top destination.

“Denver’s receiving core would thrive with Rodgers. I mean any would but Broncos got theirs figured out. Feel like Fant would especially pop off,” one fan tweeted.

“He has it made in the shade in GB. No real threats in that division. I don’t see it,” another fan pointed out.

“Love it. Ripple effects would be lovely,” another fan admitted.

Rodgers and the Packers are coming off a disappointing Divisional Round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers quarterback told Pat McAfee that he will likely be making his decision before free agency, so he doesn’t put the franchise in a bad position.

