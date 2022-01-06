NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Baker Mayfield News

Baker Mayfield’s offseason plans are set.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns quarterback will be having surgery on his injured shoulder in a couple of weeks.

“Baker Mayfield will have surgery to repair the torn labrum on his left side on January 19 in Los Angeles. Plenty of time to make a full recovery for next season,” he reports.

The question, of course, is will Baker Mayfield be playing in Cleveland next season? That appears to be very much up in the air.

Earlier on Wednesday, cleveland.com published an interesting column on the situation, revealing that there was some tension between Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski this season.

The offseason surgery will be done by Dr. Orr Limpisvasti of Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute.

Not everyone thinks the Browns should move on from Mayfield, though.

“Browns would be foolish to move off of Baker or Stefanski. Baker was hurt this year and that offense has no real deep threat. Watch them bounce back next year and everybody be ‘stunned,'” NFL insider Benjamin Allbright tweeted.

“Baker Mayfield began the season throwing for 321 at KC. Then completed 1st 9 vs Hou, before wrecking his shoulder. NEEDED SURGERY. But played all yr w pain few QBs would have. Once he gets this fixed, he’ll make Baker Haters/Odell Lovers look foolish. Celebrate while you can,” Skip Bayless added.

The Browns will finish the 2021 regular season on Sunday against the Bengals.