NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Chicago Bears News

The Chicago Bears’ quarterback situation has been one to monitor all season.

Chicago opened the season with Andy Dalton as the starter. Head coach Matt Nagy made it clear that the veteran quarterback was going to be his starter.

However, Dalton and the Bears struggled, leading to rookie quarterback Justin Fields eventually getting the nod. While Fields has been up-and-down, the former Ohio State Buckeyes standout has shown flashes of brilliance.

According to a report on Wednesday, Bears chairman George McCaskey was the one who made the call to start Fields.

Breaking: George McCaskey directed the #Bears to start Justin Fields, multiple sources tell Shaw Local's @Hub_Arkush https://t.co/UWy86NDMjB — Bears Insider (@bears_insider) November 24, 2021

While this is what Bears fans wanted, it’s not a great sign of chemistry between the front office and the coaching staff.

“What a dysfunctional and embarrassing organization,” one fan tweeted.

“So let me get this straight.. you have to overrule a coaches decision.. and you DON’T fire him? Are you kidding me? If I have to overrule my coach he’s gone, that shows how stupid he is,” another fan suggested on Twitter.

“This franchise is a joke,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

It’s been that kind of season for the Bears.

They’ll have a chance to get on the right track on Thursday, though. Kickoff between the Bears and the Lions is set for 12:30 p.m. E.T.