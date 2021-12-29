NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Jaguars Coaching News

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly scheduled their first interview as they begin the search for their next head coach.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Jags are set to interview former Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson on Thursday.

The #Jaguars will interview Super Bowl-winning former #Eagles head coach Doug Pederson on Thursday, source said. Their first interview as they try to replace HC Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2021

Through five seasons with the Eagles, Pederson amassed a 42-37 overall record and three playoff appearances. After notching a losing season in his first year, the Philly head coach led his team on an improbable Super Bowl run in Year 2.

The vast majority of NFL fans seem to think this would be a good move by the Jacksonville organization.

“Let that be the last interview let’s get to work,” one fan wrote.

“I love this move. Doug needs to be HC in the NFL again,” another added.

“Dougie P is perfect for this job. Don’t mess it up like usual Jax!” another said.

After the Urban Mayer experiment failed miserably, you need a high character guy to come and take control of the locker room. Pederson would be the perfect guy for the job. https://t.co/5BCK5fq1K0 — Jacob Hare (@JacobKHare) December 29, 2021

While the beginning of Pederson’s head coaching career in Philly was certainly attractive, the end didn’t inspire much confidence. After leading his team to a disappointing 4-11 season in 2020, the 53-year-old coach was fired by the Eagles franchise.

For this reason, some fans feel Pederson’s arrival in Jacksonville would be another step back for the Jags organization.

“Yikes. Doug Pederson isn’t someone I’d want as my head coach. It didn’t think he was good,” one fan wrote.

Smh this would be a typical Jags hire tbh https://t.co/8SY2hrzhhf — Country Lott!! (@Striving4_ALott) December 29, 2021

What do you think about a possible Doug Pederson hire?