NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Joe Burrow News

This past Sunday, second-year quarterback Joe Burrow helped the Bengals clinch an AFC North title with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Now in Week 18, the former No. 1 overall pick will take a much-deserved break.

On Wednesday, Burrow told reporters that he’ll be sitting out this weekend’s final regular-season game against the Cleveland Browns. Taking some time to rest up, the rising star will prepared to lead Cincinnati on its first postseason run since 2015.

Burrow will likely not be the only key Bengals player to take this route, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

One of the more common responses to this decision referenced the recent controversial statements made by ESPN college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit.

“Must not love football amirite @KirkHerbstreit???” one fan wrote.

“Just doesn’t love the game, I guess,” another added.

Joe Burrow suffered an injury to his right leg on one of the final plays of Sunday’s win over the Chiefs. With a playoff appearance imminent, there’s certainly something to be said about some extra recovery time for the Cincinnati signal caller.

“Thank Christ some sensible thinking from the @Bengals organization imagine that,” one fan wrote.

Others feel there’s too much on the line for Burrow to sit this one out. With Kansas City and Tennessee losses this weekend, the Bengals could clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC with a win.

Sunday’s matchup against the Browns will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.