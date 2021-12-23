NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Troubling Lamar Jackson News

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed yet another practice in his injury/illness-ridden season.

On Wednesday, Jackson was one of five Ravens player who were unable to participate in Week 16’s first practice. The superstar QB is still dealing with an ankle injury that held him out of this past weekend’s tightly contested loss to the Green Bay Packers.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson once again did not practice today with his ankle injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2021

The NFL world took to Twitter with its reaction to Jackson’s lack of availability in today’s practice.

“If we don’t make the playoffs it will suck, but I am more concerned about Lamar’s health first and foremost. Get better my guy!” one Ravens fan wrote.

When you're playing Lamar in your fantasy football playoffs. https://t.co/NCwqxsJTLW pic.twitter.com/1XnPJkNZVt — Chris Lawrence (@claw1400) December 22, 2021

After Jackson was carted off the field in the first quarter of Week 14’s loss to the Cleveland Browns, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley stepped in as the Ravens’ QB1. Through his time on the field this year, the second-year signal caller has won the hearts and respect of Baltimore fans.

With some solid play over the last few games, Huntley has grasped the attention of fans from around the league.

“Call me crazy, but I don’t know if I’d rather face Lamar or Huntley…” one fan wrote.

“With a backup like Huntley there is no reason to rush him back,” another added in reference to Lamar Jackson’s injury.

This weekend’s matchup against Cincinnati is a huge one. With both teams tied at 8-6 on the year, the Ravens and Bengals share the lead atop of the AFC North.

Jackson’s availability over the next few days should serve as a better indication of his status moving forward.