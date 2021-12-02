NFL World Reacts To What Adrian Peterson’s Dad Said

Earlier this week, veteran running back Adrian Peterson signed with the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad. But before that move was made, he was a free agent on the NFL market.

A dislocated shoulder injury for superstar running back Dalvin Cook this past weekend opened up a unique opportunity for Peterson to potentially reunite with his former Minnesota Vikings franchise.

The Vikings reportedly never reached to Peterson.

Instead, the team tried out to free-agent running back Kerryon Johnson — the same running back who Peterson beat out for a job with the Detroit Lions in 2020.

Nelson Peterson, Adrian’s father, said he was “disappointed” that Minnesota didn’t reach out to his son.

“That’s disappointing to me,” AP’s father said, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “He never heard anything from the Vikings and you go in and bring in a guy Adrian beat out in Detroit.”

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to Nelson Peterson’s gripes with the Vikings. Many fans compared this situation to the one involving Odell Beckham Jr.’s father earlier this season.

There has to be an NFL Dad's meeting we missed. https://t.co/bkmH9gAKVz — Reid Fowler (@reidtfowler) December 2, 2021

Everybody in the NFL got a dad with something to say now https://t.co/szqvtawuMR — James Toscano (@Jimmy_Toscano) December 2, 2021

They already have a good backup. Unless he wanted his son to ride the bench and then to diss the vikings like OBJ’s dad did Cleveland. https://t.co/50X851XWNs — Browns Fan (@BrownsFan2020) December 2, 2021

What’s with NFL dads recently? Little late to try to be lavar ball for ADP, but even with OBJ and stuff wtf? Something in the water… https://t.co/AcPHYR5qXK — The Missing Hands of Corey Davis (@mnewy100redux) December 2, 2021

Is ole man Peterson gonna make a Hudl reel, too? https://t.co/fi3V9xl5Az — Miles Sadler⚜️ (@sadler_1844) December 2, 2021

Who is asking these dads anything? https://t.co/BXLTIAe60W — Matty Fresh (@theW2123) December 2, 2021

Man what’s up with everyone and their dad getting involved? These are grown men. https://t.co/7rdZboRIm5 — A (@AStheGOAT24) December 2, 2021

NFL players dads are sounding off! 🤣 https://t.co/AqGrsysq5D — Release the Kraken (@khflight137) December 2, 2021

Adrian Peterson’s career with the Vikings will no doubt land him in the Hall of Fame, but that doesn’t mean he’s a good fit for the Minnesota roster right now. With Dalvin Cook out for the next couple weeks, the team is expected to lean heavily on talented backup RB Alexander Mattison, who’s logged two 110+ yard rushing games already this season.

After the injury to Derrick Henry earlier this season, Peterson stepped in as a replacement for the Tennessee Titans for three games and two starts. Before his release from the team, the 36-year-old running back logged 82 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries.