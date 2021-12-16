The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What President Biden Said Today

President Biden and First Lady Jill.WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 5: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House on December 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

President Biden is getting involved in the Aaron Rodgers drama.

Earlier this season, the Green Bay Packers quarterback was fined for violating COVID-19 protocols. Rodgers, who had told the media that he had been “immunized” against the virus, was actually unvaccinated.

Rodgers faced major criticism for appearing to mislead the public, though he claims he didn’t lie to anyone.

“First of all, I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” Rodgers said of his press conferences. “During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it’s a personal decision and they shouldn’t have to disclose their own medical information.

“And at the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie. It was the truth, and I’ll get into the whole immunization in a second. But had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-Earther. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker.'”

Rodgers, who continues to be unvaccinated, received a message from the President of the United States on Wednesday.

Unsurprisingly, NFL fans are split on Biden’s message.

“Not a joke Aaron Rodgers. Be a leader,” one fan tweeted.

“Back off, Joe,” another fan added on Twitter.

Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this fall following his vaccine controversy. He attempted to explain why he didn’t get vaccinated, alluding to allergies.

“You know, my desire to immunize myself was what was best for my body, and that’s why this is so important to me,” Rodgers said. “My medical team advising me that the danger of an adverse event [to a vaccine] was greater than the risk of getting COVID and recovering. So I made a decision that was in the best interest of my body.”

Rodgers, meanwhile, has since recovered from his battle with the virus, though he’s now dealing with an injury.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is playing through a fractured toe injury.

Rodgers has said that he will not be discussing his vaccination choice any further, but perhaps a message from the United States president will prompt a response.

Green Bay is set to play Baltimore on Sunday.

