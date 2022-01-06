NFL World Reacts To What Russell Wilson Said Thursday

Longtime Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson continues to give mixed signals regarding his NFL future in Seattle.

On Thursday, the veteran signal caller gave his most recent take on the situation — indicating that he wants to remain with his Seahawks squad moving forward.

“My plan is to win Super Bowls. And my plan is to win them here. It’s that simple,” Wilson said, per Seattle insider Gregg Bell.

Russell Wilson on Seahawks future: “My plan is to win Super Bowls. And my plan is to win them here. It’s that simple.” pic.twitter.com/VOa31peOtD — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 6, 2022

Some fans are taking Wilson’s word when he says he wants to stay in Seattle.

“Can we all chill with the “Russ wants to leave” takes now?” one wrote.

Others aren’t buying it.

“I don’t believe this for a second lol,” another said.

With a Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend, many fans and analysts are wondering if this could be the final game of Russell Wilson’s longtime partnership with head coach Pete Carroll.

In response to these swirling rumors, Carroll continued to do what he has all year: deny.

“The kind of conversations we have behind the scenes are not in line with the rumors,” he said, per Bell.

Do you believe Wilson wants to stay in Seattle?