NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said On Sunday

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster Tony Romo is facing some criticism for his suggestions late in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

With the Bengals leading the Chiefs by 3 points late, Romo pointed out that Cincinnati might try to let Kansas City score on purpose. The idea was that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense were probably going to score a touchdown, so at least give your quarterback, Joe Burrow, a chance to answer back.

Romo was not saying this is what the Bengals should do. Rather, he was just pointing out that it might be something the coaching staff considers.

Still, Romo is facing criticism for his suggestion.

#NeverForget Tony Romo suggesting the Bengals — who were winning by 3 — might want to let the Chiefs score a touchdown from the 9 yard line with under a minute left so they could get the ball back. Perhaps the single worst piece of football analysis ever uttered on air. — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) January 30, 2022

“Let them score” by Romo is laughable — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 30, 2022

That’s why you don’t “let them score a TD.” Romo was trying way too hard there. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) January 30, 2022

The Chiefs did not score a touchdown, as they had to settle for a field goal. The game went to overtime and it was won by the Bengals.

Cincinnati is off to the Super Bowl.

Romo and Nantz struggled. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 30, 2022

NBC has the Super Bowl this year, with Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michelle Tafoya on the call for the network.

They’ll surely face some social media criticism, too.