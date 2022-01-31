The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said On Sunday

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster Tony Romo is facing some criticism for his suggestions late in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

With the Bengals leading the Chiefs by 3 points late, Romo pointed out that Cincinnati might try to let Kansas City score on purpose. The idea was that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense were probably going to score a touchdown, so at least give your quarterback, Joe Burrow, a chance to answer back.

Romo was not saying this is what the Bengals should do. Rather, he was just pointing out that it might be something the coaching staff considers.

Still, Romo is facing criticism for his suggestion.

The Chiefs did not score a touchdown, as they had to settle for a field goal. The game went to overtime and it was won by the Bengals.

Cincinnati is off to the Super Bowl.

NBC has the Super Bowl this year, with Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michelle Tafoya on the call for the network.

They’ll surely face some social media criticism, too.

