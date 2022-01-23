The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To What Troy Aikman Said On Saturday

fox NFL analyst troy aikman down on the fieldNEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

A quarterback Troy Aikman doesn’t appear to be a huge fan of is off to the NFC Championship Game.

On Saturday, the No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers upset the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs.

Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t put up big numbers on Saturday. In fact, he threw for less than 200 yards and an interception.

But Jimmy G. and the 49ers are off to the NFC Championship Game, while Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are going home early.

Still, many NFL fans pointed out how Aikman appeared to be less than enthused about Garoppolo’s performance on Saturday.

Aikman did pay Garoppolo and the 49ers a compliment following their 13-10 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field.

“I heard Jimmy Garoppolo after the game. When you start to develop that confidence as a team. It can take you a long way,” Aikman admitted.

The 49ers will take on either the Rams or the Bucs in the NFC Championship Game.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.