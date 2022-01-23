NFL World Reacts To What Troy Aikman Said On Saturday

A quarterback Troy Aikman doesn’t appear to be a huge fan of is off to the NFC Championship Game.

On Saturday, the No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers upset the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs.

Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t put up big numbers on Saturday. In fact, he threw for less than 200 yards and an interception.

But Jimmy G. and the 49ers are off to the NFC Championship Game, while Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are going home early.

Still, many NFL fans pointed out how Aikman appeared to be less than enthused about Garoppolo’s performance on Saturday.

Troy Aikman's distaste for Garoppolo is palpable. His voice is thick with it. — Matt Kolsky (@thekolsky) January 23, 2022

"Occasionally a ball will get away from him" — Aikman on Garoppolo's thumb affecting his warmup. Ohh kay — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) January 23, 2022

Is it true Troy Aikman thinks Jimmy Garoppolo poisoned our water supply, burned our crops and delivered a plague unto our houses? — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) January 23, 2022

I didn’t care about this game but now I’m totally rooting for the Niners the way Buck and Aikman have been trashing Garoppolo all game. Totally uneven commentary for a tie game. — Vic Vela (@VicVela1) January 23, 2022

I think Troy Aikman is an excellent analyst. That said, it was really interesting to hear him be so critical of Jimmy Garoppolo last night, holding Aaron Rodgers to a completely different standard. Football establishment wants so desperately for Rodgers to be viewed as a hero. — Damien Cox (@DamoSpin) January 23, 2022

Aikman did pay Garoppolo and the 49ers a compliment following their 13-10 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field.

“I heard Jimmy Garoppolo after the game. When you start to develop that confidence as a team. It can take you a long way,” Aikman admitted.

The 49ers will take on either the Rams or the Bucs in the NFC Championship Game.