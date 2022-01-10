The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Wild Card Schedule News

The NFL’s Wild Card Weekend schedule is set!

Sunday night, the National Football League announced its complete schedule for the opening weekend of the postseason.

It’s a pretty stacked schedule, with matchups like Cowboys vs. 49ers and Rams vs. Cardinals, among other games. The league’s full opening round schedule will be set once the Raiders and Chargers game is over, but kickoff times and TV channels are already out.

Here’s the full schedule.

Saturday night

  • No. 4 Bengals vs. No. 5 Patriots/Raiders, 4:30 p.m. E.T. on NBC
  • No. 3 Bills vs. No. 6 Patriots/Chargers, 8:15 p.m. E.T. on CBS

Sunday

  • No. 2 Buccaneers vs. No. 7 Eagles, 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX
  • No. 3 Cowboys vs. No. 6 49ers, 4:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS
  • No. 2 Chiefs vs. No. 7 Raiders/Steelers, 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC

Monday night

  • No. 4 Rams vs. No. 5 Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

Cowboys vs. 49ers is probably the highlight, as it’s been given the primetime window on CBS on Sunday afternoon.

All of the matchups are intriguing, though. It’ll be cool having a Monday night playoff contest, as well.

Wild Card Weekend can’t get here fast enough, that is for sure.

