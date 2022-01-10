NFL World Reacts To The Wild Card Schedule News

The NFL’s Wild Card Weekend schedule is set!

Sunday night, the National Football League announced its complete schedule for the opening weekend of the postseason.

It’s a pretty stacked schedule, with matchups like Cowboys vs. 49ers and Rams vs. Cardinals, among other games. The league’s full opening round schedule will be set once the Raiders and Chargers game is over, but kickoff times and TV channels are already out.

Here’s the full schedule.

Saturday night

No. 4 Bengals vs. No. 5 Patriots/Raiders, 4:30 p.m. E.T. on NBC

No. 3 Bills vs. No. 6 Patriots/Chargers, 8:15 p.m. E.T. on CBS

Sunday

No. 2 Buccaneers vs. No. 7 Eagles, 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX

No. 3 Cowboys vs. No. 6 49ers, 4:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS

No. 2 Chiefs vs. No. 7 Raiders/Steelers, 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC

Monday night

No. 4 Rams vs. No. 5 Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

Cowboys vs. 49ers is probably the highlight, as it’s been given the primetime window on CBS on Sunday afternoon.

All of the matchups are intriguing, though. It’ll be cool having a Monday night playoff contest, as well.

Pat Summerall and John Madden gonna call Cowboys-49ers from heaven — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 10, 2022

Cardinals vs Rams, Jan. 17 at 5:15 p.m. The first playoff game in SoFi Stadium history will also be the first Monday night playoff game in NFL history. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) January 10, 2022

This promises to be the most memorable Cowboys-49ers game since I learned what a “pneumothorax” was (the Tony Romo punctured lung game in 2011) and the most significant since the ‘94-95 NFC Title game. Fun stuff. — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) January 10, 2022

Saturday football for the Patriots. https://t.co/OTPetAk5qb — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 10, 2022

Wild Card Weekend can’t get here fast enough, that is for sure.