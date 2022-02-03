NFL World Reacts To Wild Sean McVay Speculation

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is set to coach in the Super Bowl for the second time in four years at the young age of 36.

The Rams appear to be in a pretty great longterm place with their coaching situation. But could McVay stun the football world and move into broadcasting?

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio is floating the possibility.

This isn’t the first time I’ve heard of McVay leaving the NFL and going over to broadcasting. However, when I’ve heard that it’s been a 5-10 year thing not after the Super Bowl at age 36… pic.twitter.com/dDe0dWC4To — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) January 28, 2022

He added some more on Thursday morning in regards to the Vikings’ pursuit of Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell:

Harbaugh is proven. O’Connell is not. And the best evidence that Harbaugh would have potentially worked out very well for the Vikings is this: Big Cat, a Bears fan, made it very clear on PFT Live today that he was worried the Vikings would hire Harbaugh. They still can. They still should. What’s that, you say? The Vikings have promised O’Connell the job? Well, consider this. If the Rams win the Super Bowl, if Sean McVay decides to chase a very big broadcasting bag, and if owner Stan Kroenke decides to turn to O’Connell as the next coach of the Rams, do you think he’ll stay with the Rams, or leave for the Vikings?

NFL fans aren’t buying it, though – at least not yet.

“What are the odds of him leaving before Staffords done? I don’t see that happening. You don’t go get again and then leave him high and dry with another coach. I think baring injury Stafford has 5 more years in him so hopefully that means McVay too,” another fan added.

“McVay could slide into a broadcasting position quite comfortably. But I don’t see it this early. In fact, a lot of these ideas are planted by coaches’ agents into the ears of guys like these in order to get ball rolling on renegotiations for more stability & increased salary,” one fan added.

“I feel like McVay is closer to a 10 year guy rather than a 5 year one. That said, it probably means McVay is around for maybe 4 more years. I believe I heard an interview with him early on in his Ram career where he said he wouldn’t be a lifer. But I think he stays a bit longer,” he added.

The Rams are set to play the Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13.