NFL World Saddened By The Tony Dungy Development

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tony Dungy looks on prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Former Colts head coach Tony Dungy found himself trending on social media over the past few days.

The current studio analyst decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms.

"There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if we add ‘female,’ we might become obsolete very quickly," Feist said. "Second, not all students who menstruate are female. We need to make sure all students have access to these products. There are obviously less non-female menstruating students and therefore their usage will be much lower. That was actually calculated into the cost of this."

Dungy, who has been outspoken against most LGBTQ movements in the past, responded. "That’s nothing," Dungy wrote on Twitter. "Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs."

It didn't take long for Dungy to delete the message altogether. However, fans still took to social media to react.

"So tired of him and others forever hiding behind their faith to oppress/hate to the marginalized. We see this as an cowardly act…" added another.

"Dude this is sad. That you believe this obvious lie is sad and disingenuous," added a third.

Dungy may have deleted the tweet, but the content will live on.