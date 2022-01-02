NFL World Shocked By The Buccaneers On Sunday

The NFL world is pretty stunned by what we’re seeing from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay is taking on the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. Tom Brady has dominated the Jets throughout his career. Many expected the same to be true on Sunday afternoon.

However…the Jets are leading the Buccaneers, 24-10, on Sunday.

TOUCHDOWN JETS! New York takes a 2-touchdown lead over the Bucs! pic.twitter.com/fuXal1mR6A — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 2, 2022

What is happening at MetLife Stadium?

the jets are currently beating the bucspic.twitter.com/6ZBrCDjycN — DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 2, 2022

Zach Wilson is 16 of 25 for 206 yards with a TD. QB rating of 103.1. #Jets lead the #Bucs 24-10. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 2, 2022

Zach Wilson is currently playing without: • WR1, WR2, WR3

• RB1, RB2

• TE1, TE2

• Starting center And he’s playing the best football of his NFL career. — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) January 2, 2022

Looks like Brady & the Bucs are going to lose at Jets. BUT I AM NOT GIVING UP ON THEM WINNING IT ALL IF/WHEN THEY GET HEALTHY ON DEFENSE. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 2, 2022

#Jets up 17-10 at halftime over the Bucs despite missing their 3 best WR, starting LT, RB, and countless starters on defense. What an effort. Robert Saleh deserves a ton of credit. — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) January 2, 2022

The Bucs, Rams and Bills are losing to the Jets, Ravens and Falcons. Parity is kicking ass this year. — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) January 2, 2022

It’s been a pretty wild day across the National Football League. The Bucs aren’t the only team that’s losing to an underdog.

There’s still a decent amount of time left in this one, but the Buccaneers are going to need to pull off a major fourth quarter comeback.