NFL World Shocked By The Buccaneers On Sunday

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday afternoon.TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The NFL world is pretty stunned by what we’re seeing from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay is taking on the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. Tom Brady has dominated the Jets throughout his career. Many expected the same to be true on Sunday afternoon.

However…the Jets are leading the Buccaneers, 24-10, on Sunday.

What is happening at MetLife Stadium?

It’s been a pretty wild day across the National Football League. The Bucs aren’t the only team that’s losing to an underdog.

There’s still a decent amount of time left in this one, but the Buccaneers are going to need to pull off a major fourth quarter comeback.

