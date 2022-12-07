NFL World Shocked By 1 Betting Spread This Weekend

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

Don't look now but there's a surprising betting line out of the NFC North this Sunday.

Per ESPN's Mina Kimes, the 5-7 Lions are favored over the 10-2 Vikings in Week 14. Something that shocked the NFL world.

"Bama fans now believe that the Lions should be in the playoffs over the Vikings," a fan replied.

"Working on a side project that is tangentially related but the Vikings are leading the league in QQH this year (call it roughly 30% of the time)," tweeted Brett Kollman. "All QBs against them in that type of coverage are 105/143 (73.4%) for 1,598 yds (11.2 YPA), 7 TD, 3 INT, and a sack rate of only 5.3%."

"Since 1999, there have been four instances after Week 12 of a 10+ win team being underdogs against a team with 5 or fewer wins. All four have come in Week 17, two of which have been when the starting QB on the 10+ win team was rested..."

Y'all jumping on this?