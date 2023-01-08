NFL World Shocked By Brandon Staley's Decisions Sunday

Brandon Staley doesn't care that this Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos is meaningless.

He's continuing to play his starters well into the second half, even though the Chargers have nothing to play for.

Star quarterback Justin Herbert returned in the second half, even though wide receiver Mike Williams and star pass rusher Joey Bosa left the game earlier.

The NFL world sees this as coaching malpractice from Staley.

"Brandon Staley playing his starters in a meaningless Week 18 game when he rests guys for the entire preseason is coaching malpractice," one tweet read.

"Brandon Staley is so bad, man. He is just so far in over his head. Playing Justin Herbert in the second half of a game that means nothing is insane," another tweet read.

The Chargers are currently down 24-20 late in the third quarter against the Broncos.

We'll see if Staley gets his starters out before the game ends.