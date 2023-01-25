NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 18: A detail view of a coachÕs headset on the sidelines prior to an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 18, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year.

Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson.

But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a lot of fans: Pete Carroll.

The NFL world was shocked by 71-year-old's omission on Wednesday.

"So by the looks of this, Pete Carroll took the entire 2022 Seahawks season off. Just did nothing," tweeted Gregg Bell. "A light pole could have traded Russell Wilson, cut Bobby Wagner, installed Geno Smith, start 5 rookies, got the entire locker room to buy into all that--and make the playoffs."

"The same people who vote on this decided not a single Seahawks player was All-Pro worthy, yet Pete Carroll isn't a Coach of the Year candidate after leading Seattle back to the playoffs with a new QB and a ton of rookies in huge roles?" asked John Boyle. "OK."

"How is Pete Carroll not a coach of the year candidate?? He helped bring Geno Smith to the comeback player of the year award. Help Walker get to ROY offense. Woolen ROY defense. & led the Seahawks back to the playoffs … This seems weird," said Sami Jarjour.

Do you feel Pete Carroll was snubbed this year?