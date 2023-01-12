NFL World Shocked By Colin Cowherd's Bizarre Statement

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

Colin Cowherd hit the airwaves with an extremely bizarre take on Thursday.

The Fox Sports analyst said he thinks Brian Daboll's job with the New York Giants is safe this offseason. While he's certainly not wrong, this statement is painfully obvious to even the casual NFL viewer.

Daboll is one of the top candidates for Coach of the Year after leading the Giants to a postseason berth in his first season.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this eyebrow-raising comment from Cowherd.

"Are we sure colin cowherd is qualified for tv?" one fan asked.

"Hahahaha wtf kind of take is this? Daboll is top 3 to win coach of the year… what an absolute clown!" another added.

"This is just getting out of hand. The Herd is on a different timeline in the multiverse," another said.

"Wow Colin! Breaking news!" another wrote.

Daboll and the 9-7-1 Giants are heading into a Round 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.