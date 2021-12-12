NFL World Shocked By Dak Prescott’s Performance Today

Dak Prescott needs to be much, much better than he’s been against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys were blowing out the Washington Football Team for most of Sunday afternoon, but all of a sudden, it’s a 7-point game.

Prescott just threw an awful pick-six, allowing the Football Team to get right back into the game with less than five minutes to play.

Things are getting tight at FedEx Field.

COLE HOLCOMB PICK SIX — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 12, 2021

The Cowboys’ defense has been pretty great today, but Prescott and the offense have not been good. Prescott needs to get back on track – and fast.

IF* I say Dak has been awful today. Am I a H8R🤔🤔🤔 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 12, 2021

Cowboys defense has done its part today. Cowboys offense has let Washington stick around. LB Cole Holcomb intercepts Dak Prescott and returns it 31 yards for INT. Cowboys lead narrows to 27-20.pic.twitter.com/8INTxOBDyp — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 12, 2021

A LOT of dangerous balls by Dak today. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 12, 2021

What is going on with Dak today??? Jesus. — Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) December 12, 2021

Dak has been awful today pic.twitter.com/wMDUwOEI2a — Dylan✭Wilson (@Dylan88Wilson) December 12, 2021

The Cowboys are leading the Football Team, 27-20, with just more than three minutes to play on Sunday afternoon.

The game is on FOX.