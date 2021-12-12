The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Dak Prescott’s Performance Today

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys on the field before the game Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott needs to be much, much better than he’s been against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys were blowing out the Washington Football Team for most of Sunday afternoon, but all of a sudden, it’s a 7-point game.

Prescott just threw an awful pick-six, allowing the Football Team to get right back into the game with less than five minutes to play.

Things are getting tight at FedEx Field.

The Cowboys’ defense has been pretty great today, but Prescott and the offense have not been good. Prescott needs to get back on track – and fast.

The Cowboys are leading the Football Team, 27-20, with just more than three minutes to play on Sunday afternoon.

The game is on FOX.

