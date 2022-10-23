NFL World Shocked By Mark Andrews' Performance Sunday

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 26: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Mark Andrews wasn't himself on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Andrews finished with no receptions and had zero yards receiving for the Baltimore Ravens on National Tight Ends Day.

NFL fans are really surprised by this, even though Andrews likely won't care because the Ravens got the win.

Andrews definitely made a lot of fantasy owners upset this week.

He'll have to try and earn their trust again next week when the Ravens play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to try and get to 5-3 overall.

It would be their second straight win and would keep them in first place in the AFC North since they have the tiebreaker over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kickoff for Bucs-Ravens will be at 8:15 p.m. ET on Oct. 27.