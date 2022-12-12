NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes' Performance Sunday
It's been an up and down game for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos today.
After opening up a 27-0 lead on the Broncos, Mahomes started throwing stunning interceptions, two of which led to Broncos touchdown drives. He then threw a third interception in the fourth quarter that almost gave the game away.
The Chiefs were fortunate that Broncos backup quarterback Brett Rypien threw a game-sealing interception. Mahomes and the Chiefs were able to hold on for a win.
As surprised as some fans were to see Mahomes struggle that much, it was pretty clear to some that Mahomes isn't MVP-caliber right now. Many are saying that this three-pick performance will open the door for Jalen Hurts to win the coveted award:
Patrick Mahomes finished the game 28 of 42 for 352 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions and a 86.6 QB rating.
Those interceptions might have cost the Chiefs the game were it not for their early lead.
The Chiefs play the NFL cellar-dwelling Houston Texans next week and then the Seattle Seahawks the Saturday after. Now is not the time for the Chiefs to be getting cute when they have a game in control.
Will this game be the one that costs Patrick Mahomes the MVP award?