NFL World Shocked By Peter King's No. 1 Seed Prediction

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC studio analyst and Sports Illustrated write Peter King looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Peter King of NBC Sports has officially given his predictions for who the No. 1 seeds will be in each conference this year.

In the AFC, King has the Buffalo Bills getting the top seed but has the New Orleans Saints getting the top spot in the NFC.

That's a pick that has a lot of NFL fans stunned by.

"I don’t understand the Saints hype. Like at all," one fan tweeted.

"Peter King picking the Saints is interesting. It’s funny the Saints got RAKED over the coals for their off-season but this summer lots of those same people are like 'yeah roster f— stacked y’all.'"

Picking the Saints to be the top seed in the NFC is risky, but fortune favors the bold, sometimes.