NFL World Shocked By The Browns vs. Texans Score
The Cleveland Browns are up 14-5 on the Houston Texans but it doesn't have much to do with their offense. The Browns lead Sunday's game despite not recording a single offensive score.
Here's what the NFL world had to say about the shocking developments out of Houston:
"Browns take 14-5 lead without an offensive score as Denzel Ward picks up fumble caused by Tony Fields on Kyle Allen for 4-yard defensive score with 10:10 left in third quarter," reported Fred Greetham.
"In Houston, with zero offensive touchdowns, the score is 14-5, in favor of no one," tweeted Seth C. Payne.
"Fumble, Scoop and Score - Browns!" said FOX 8's John Sabol. "Denzel Ward picks up the loose change and cashew it in for the touchdown. 14-5 Cleveland. This is just one of the reasons why the Texans are the worst [team] in NFL."
Could we possibly have a scorigami on our hands?