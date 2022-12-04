NFL World Shocked By The Browns vs. Texans Score

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 15: Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans carries the ball against Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns are up 14-5 on the Houston Texans but it doesn't have much to do with their offense. The Browns lead Sunday's game despite not recording a single offensive score.

Here's what the NFL world had to say about the shocking developments out of Houston:

"Browns take 14-5 lead without an offensive score as Denzel Ward picks up fumble caused by Tony Fields on Kyle Allen for 4-yard defensive score with 10:10 left in third quarter," reported Fred Greetham.

"In Houston, with zero offensive touchdowns, the score is 14-5, in favor of no one," tweeted Seth C. Payne.

"Fumble, Scoop and Score - Browns!" said FOX 8's John Sabol. "Denzel Ward picks up the loose change and cashew it in for the touchdown. 14-5 Cleveland. This is just one of the reasons why the Texans are the worst [team] in NFL."

Could we possibly have a scorigami on our hands?