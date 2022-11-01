NFL World Shocked By The Calvin Ridley Trade News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 21: Calvin Ridley #18 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons completed a wildly-unexpected trade just before Tuesday's deadline.

The Jags acquired Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley in exchange for "complex draft compensation that can be worth at maximum a 2023 5th rounder and a 2024 2nd rounder," per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Ridley is suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season for betting on NFL games in 2021.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this shocking news.

"Great move! Doug Pederson cooking something up," one fan wrote.

"Trevor Lawrence needs a Playmaking WR asap but I guess this works," another said.

"Jaguars are very close! One more draft and 2023 they’re coming for the AFC south crown," another added.

While this trade obviously doesn't produce immediate results for the Jaguars, it should be a solid edition for the team as they enter Year 2 under head coach Doug Pederson in 2023.

Through 15 games in 2020, Ridley reeled in 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. With legitimate Pro-Bowl potential, he could be an excellent weapon for Trevor Lawrence this coming season.

The Jaguars are currently 2-6 and very well could have high draft position yet again in 2023.