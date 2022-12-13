NFL World Shocked By The Pamela Anderson Story

American actress Pamela Anderson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Morton's in Los Angeles, US, 21st March 1999. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning shared a hilarious story this Monday night that involved Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, former long snapper David Binn and iconic actress/model Pamela Anderson.

Manning said Belichick purposely selected Binn for the Pro Bowl one year because he was dating Anderson.

Belichick thought Anderson would make the trip to Hawaii with Binn.

"Another time, he picked David Binn who was a long snapper because he was dating Pamela Anderson," Manning said. "Bill thought the players would like to see Pamela at the pool in Hawaii. She didn't come, but that's a cool Belichick story."

Binn confirmed this story in a previous interview. He revealed Belichick's reaction when he found out that Anderson wasn't coming to the Pro Bowl.

"I'm walking by Bill and he looks at me and goes, 'Hey, where's your girlfriend.' I said, 'Oh, Pam? She didn't come out.' He goes, 'Remind me why the f--k I invited you out here then?'"

NFL fans find this story quite amusing.

"Bill is a man of the ppl" one fan commented.

"Bill is a city boy, all respect for a true goat of the game," a second fan tweeted.

"Bill too real," another fan wrote.

This might be the greatest Bill Belichick story yet.