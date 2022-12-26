NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady On Sunday Night

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to throw a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Buccaneers narrowly escaped State Farm Stadium with a win on Sunday night after falling down 16-6 to the injury-plagued Cardinals.

Brady struggled to get much of anything going for much of the night. Looking frustrated, angry and at times flat-out old.

The GOAT finished 32-of-48 for 281 yards, a touchdown and two picks courtesy of Marco Wilson; but was able to string together just enough offense to steal a W in overtime.

The NFL world reacted to what they saw out of the 45-year-old QB on Monday.

"'Tom Brady washed!' ... Brady:" said Josiah Johnson.

"Tom Brady when you think he’s about to fall off," The Volume tweeted.

"Cris Collinsworth not sure what he's seeing out of Tom Brady: 'I got nothing. I mean, this is a layup. This is like watching LeBron James miss a layup right here...I don't know what I'm watching,'" shared Awful Announcing.

"Tom Brady in overtime tonight: 4 yards to Fournette, 8 yards to Evans, 23 yards to Gage, 5 yards to Jones, 16 yards to Evans, 13 yards to Gage ... 6-for-6, 69 yards to set up Ryan Succop 40-yard game-winning field goal," noted FOX's Greg Auman.

The Bucs will have to get things turned around quickly if they plan on making a real playoff run. Or the playoffs at all for that matter.