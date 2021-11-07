NFL World Shocked By Urban Meyer’s Win On Sunday

Who had Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars taking down the Buffalo Bills on Sunday?

Anyone? Bueller?

No one is the correct answer. The Jaguars entered Sunday afternoon’s game against the Bills as a massive underdog.

However, Meyer, in Year 1 as an NFL head coach, was able to notch his biggest win to date. The Jaguars knocked off the Bills, 9-6, on Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville improved to 2-6 on the season with the win.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, lead by Urban Meyer, just beat the Bills — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 7, 2021

Urban Meyer w a rookie QB and perhaps the worst roster in the league, just beat an excellent HC, roster and QB. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 7, 2021

Urban Meyer's Big Ten record just improved by a win. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 7, 2021

Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are about the beat a Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills. — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) November 7, 2021

Urban Meyer walking into the pint house tonight after the Jags get the win against Buffalo pic.twitter.com/5MqyC6LiCI — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) November 7, 2021

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes was particularly shocked by Jacksonville’s performance on defense on Sunday afternoon.

“I know football is weird and injuries etc but I cannot square this Jags defensive performance with the team I saw get stomped by Seattle last week,” she tweeted during Sunday afternoon’s game.

I know football is weird and injuries etc but I cannot square this Jags defensive performance with the team I saw get stomped by Seattle last week — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 7, 2021

This is just one win – and only the second of Meyer’s NFL career – but it’s a pretty massive one. The Jaguars won’t be contending for a playoff spot this season, but perhaps they can use this win as serious moment for the second half of the schedule.