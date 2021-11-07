The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Urban Meyer’s Win On Sunday

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer with Trevor Lawrence.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars speaks with Trevor Lawrence #16 during the game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Who had Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars taking down the Buffalo Bills on Sunday?

Anyone? Bueller?

No one is the correct answer. The Jaguars entered Sunday afternoon’s game against the Bills as a massive underdog.

However, Meyer, in Year 1 as an NFL head coach, was able to notch his biggest win to date. The Jaguars knocked off the Bills, 9-6, on Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville improved to 2-6 on the season with the win.

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes was particularly shocked by Jacksonville’s performance on defense on Sunday afternoon.

“I know football is weird and injuries etc but I cannot square this Jags defensive performance with the team I saw get stomped by Seattle last week,” she tweeted during Sunday afternoon’s game.

This is just one win – and only the second of Meyer’s NFL career – but it’s a pretty massive one. The Jaguars won’t be contending for a playoff spot this season, but perhaps they can use this win as serious moment for the second half of the schedule.

