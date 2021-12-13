NFL World Is Shocked By What Cris Collinsworth Said Tonight

Did Cris Collinsworth really just say that?

That’s how many NFL fans are reacting to the comment made by the longtime broadcaster during Sunday night’s game between the Packers and the Bears.

Collinsworth, praising Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, asked if anyone around the league has been more “honest” than the MVP this season.

“Have you ever seen someone as honest about everything as Aaron Rodgers?” Collinsworth asked.

Cris Collinsworth: “Have you ever seen someone as honest about everything as Aaron Rodgers?” pic.twitter.com/gKybNG9XcX — McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 13, 2021

Um…yes?

Rodgers, while outspoken in recent weeks, told the media before the season that he had been “immunized” against COVID-19. He was later found to be unvaccinated. Rodgers claims that he didn’t lie to the media, but he still faced harsh criticism.

“First of all, I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” Rodgers said earlier this season. “During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it’s a personal decision and they shouldn’t have to disclose their own medical information.

“And at the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie. It was the truth, and I’ll get into the whole immunization in a second. But had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-Earther. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker.'”

Lie or not, it certainly wasn’t as honest of a comment as he could have made.