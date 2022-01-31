NFL World Shocked By Sean McVay’s Decision Sunday

What is Sean McVay doing?

The Los Angeles Rams are now out of timeouts with about 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. Los Angeles is trailing San Francisco, 17-14, late in the game at SoFi Stadium.

McVay has chased a couple of challenge calls on Sunday. He’s 0 for 2 with his challenges, meaning he’s out of them. McVay is out of second half timeouts following his latest decision, too.

The Rams head coach is facing some major criticism for his decisions.

McVay needs to fire whoever does his challenge calls for him. Just a ridiculous display of ineptitude in this area for him — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) January 31, 2022

McVay is actually bad at this, isn’t he? — Mike Cole (@MikeColeNESN) January 31, 2022

Knew that was short watching it & id save my challenge if I’m McVay. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 31, 2022

What in the hell was McVay looking at???? — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) January 31, 2022

McVay challenging himself into bolivian — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 31, 2022

McVay after burning his final challenge/TO with 10 minutes left pic.twitter.com/gVcpXnsfca — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 31, 2022

The Rams are still in the game, at least, but those lost timeouts could’ve come in handy in a tight game in the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles and San Francisco are currently playing on FOX.

A spot in the Super Bowl – against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals – is on the line.