The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Shocked By Sean McVay’s Decision Sunday

Rams head coach Sean McVay in the NFC ChampionshipINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams. looks on in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

What is Sean McVay doing?

The Los Angeles Rams are now out of timeouts with about 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. Los Angeles is trailing San Francisco, 17-14, late in the game at SoFi Stadium.

McVay has chased a couple of challenge calls on Sunday. He’s 0 for 2 with his challenges, meaning he’s out of them. McVay is out of second half timeouts following his latest decision, too.

The Rams head coach is facing some major criticism for his decisions.

The Rams are still in the game, at least, but those lost timeouts could’ve come in handy in a tight game in the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles and San Francisco are currently playing on FOX.

A spot in the Super Bowl – against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals – is on the line.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.