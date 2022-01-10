NFL World Reacts To Significant Patriots Injury News

The New England Patriots finished the 2021 regular season with a loss on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Miami Dolphins.

New England lost out on the AFC East title, but is still playoff bound, earning a Wild Card berth in the conference.

The Patriots might’ve lost more than just a game (and a division) on Sunday afternoon. Bill Belichick’s team suffered a major injury loss, too.

Standout defender Christian Barmore exited Sunday afternoon’s loss with an apparent injury. His status for the playoffs is in doubt.

#Patriots standout DT Christian Barmore, who was carted off today, will have an MRI on his knee tomorrow, source said. The initial exams were promising, indicating no major injury. As we’ve seen, the MRI could tell a different story, but at first glance there is some good news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

Hopefully it’s nothing serious and he could return at some point this postseason, barring a deep run by the Patriots.

“I doubt he plays in the playoffs but thank god it isn’t anything major,” one fan tweeted.

“Don’t give me hope,” another fan added.

“May not matter for next week though, which besides no major damage, is all that matters now,” another fan added.

“Even if he misses next week, I am so happy to hear this right now,” another fan added.

The Patriots will play their Wild Card game next weekend. The AFC’s full schedule will be announced following the Raiders vs. Chargers game.