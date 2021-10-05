NFL World Continues To Speculate About Big Ben’s Future

Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t played well through the first four games of the season, no one will deny that. However, his lack of success isn’t simply because he’s “washed up.”

One of the most concerning issues for the Pittsburgh Steelers through the first month of the season has been their inability to protect Roethlisberger in the pocket. He has already been sacked 10 times, with two sacks and 10 quarterback hits coming in Week 2 alone.

Roethlisberger has taken so many hits this season that he’s already dealt with two different injuries. After dealing with a pectoral injury in Week 2, he developed a hip issue in Week 4.

Ever since he entered the league in 2004, Roethlisberger has been extremely tough. At some point, though, his body won’t be able to take all these hits. That’s why fans are concerned about the two-time Super Bowl champion’s future in the NFL.

“No one wants to see a legend go out this way,” Colin Dunlap of 93.7 The Fan said. “Ben Roethlisberger is a legend. No one wants to see him get hurt. Terrible to see him limp off into sunset like this. But how in the world was it ever going to play out any other way? He was 39 and busted up coming into the season.”

No one wants to see a legend go out this way. Ben Roethlisberger is a legend. No one wants to see him get hurt. Terrible to see him limp off into sunset like this.

But how in the world was it ever going to play out any other way? He was 39 and busted up coming into the season.

“Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t played well this season,” Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot said. “But I’ve been wincing watching him take some of the hits he’s absorbed through the first four games. Painful to watch. Some of the most notable big hits he’s taken. Don’t know if his body will last the year.”

Ben Roethlisberger hasn't played well this season. But I've been wincing watching him take some of the hits he's absorbed through the first four games. Painful to watch. Some of the most notable big hits he's taken. Don't know if his body will last the year.

“Ben Roethlisberger is injured, but he’ll probably play instead of let it heal,” another fan said.

NOBODY –

BEN ROETHLISBERGER – Has a terrible game where he looks like a shell of his former self. STILL NOBODY –

NOBODY –

BEN ROETHLISBERGER – Has a terrible game where he looks like a shell of his former self. STILL NOBODY –

STEELERS – Ben Roethlisberger is injured, but he'll probably play instead of let it heal. Every time with this team, man.

If the Steelers are going to overcome their 1-3 start, they’ll need to protect Roethlisberger.

Pittsburgh’s offensive line will try to keep Roethlisberger clean on Sunday against Denver.