NFL World Speculating About 2023 'Hard Knocks' Team

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Even though another season of "Hard Knocks" is several months away, it's never too early to wonder which team will be featured on the show.

One of the teams that fans are speculating about for the show is the New York Jets. They're eligible to be on the show, especially since they missed the playoffs again this season.

Technically, the Jets can be forced since they didn't make the playoffs and don't have a first-year head coach.

NFL fans are a bit mixed about whether the Jets would be a good fit for the show.

The Jets would also make some sense since they have some players who would be television gold (such as Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson).

The Detroit Lions were the team featured on the 2022 version of the show. It's filmed during training camp and usually starts airing during the preseason.