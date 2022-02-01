NFL World Speculating About 2027 Hall Of Fame Class

Come 2027, football fans could be in for a star-studded Hall of Fame class.

Following Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, it’s a possibility Rob Gronkowski, Adrian Peterson and Antonio Brown could join them in Canton five years from now.

Potential 2027 Hall of Fame Class Tom Brady

Ben Roethlisberger

Adrian Peterson

Antonio Brown

Rob Gronkowski — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) January 29, 2022

The NFL world talked about the potential of all-time class across social media Tuesday.

“Tom Brady has now officially been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027,” tweeted ESPN‘s Field Yates.

“The 2027 Hall of Fame class is gonna be AMAZING,” said WTOV9 reporter Jaime Baker.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027.. Tom Brady Ben Roethlisberger And like five or six other guys taking the stage,” joked Andrew Hammond.

“Ben Roethlisberger (likely) and Tom Brady will go into the hall of fame together in the class of 2027,” tweeted Trey Daerr. “Ben got the best send off I can ever remember seeing with the Monday night game against the Browns. Bummer Brady never got that moment in NE. Though the return game was great.”

While there are still questions about the other names on the list, it’s more likely than not that Brady and Big Ben are enshrined in the hall together come 2027. One as the G.O.A.T., and the other as one of the best QB’s of his era.