NFL World Speculating About Aaron Rodgers, Broncos

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Nathaniel Hackett era came to an end in Denver on Monday afternoon.

The Denver Broncos parted ways with the first-year head coach after they got embarrassed on Sunday by the 4-10 Los Angeles Rams, 51-14. Hackett will finish his Broncos tenure with a 4-11 record.

After Hackett was originally hired, the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson. Everyone thought this was going to be a start of a dynasty in the Mile High City, but the complete opposite happened.

Andrew Brandt, who is a former NFL executive, thinks that Wilson was the backup plan after Hackett hot hired. He thinks the Broncos were originally going after Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers before he signed back with the Packers.

"Broncos can deny it, but sure seemed like Hackett was hired to lure Aaron Rodgers. It was all downhill after not getting him and pivoting to Wilson. And here we are," Brandt tweeted.

A good chunk of the NFL community agrees with Brandt's take.

The Broncos better hope that Wilson's play improves next season because if it doesn't, they'll be up a creek with that contract.