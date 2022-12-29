NFL World Speculating About Al Michaels On Thursday

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 03: Television broadcaster Al Michaels looks on prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Tonight marks the final Thursday Night Football on Prime Video of the 2022 season and the last game of Al Michaels' first season as Amazon's play-by-play commentator. Unfortunately, circumstances aren't exactly going to be ideal for a great performance from Michaels.

When the Tennessee Titans take on the Dallas Cowboys tonight, both teams will be resting starters. Tennessee are deploying longtime backup Joshua Dobbs for his first NFL start and won't even have all-world running back Derrick Henry. Meanwhile, the Cowboys will be resting leading rusher Tony Pollard.

Suffice it to say, there won't be a lot of scintillating insight for Michaels to give in tonight's game. Some people are wondering if Michaels will even show up tonight.

NFL fans are predicting that Michaels will either get noticeably frustrated or bored by the action on the field (as has happened a few times before), or might not even show up to work tonight.

There's little denying that Thursday Night Football has been a massive disappointment this season. The matchups have largely been uninteresting on paper or the games have turned into snoozers.

That's not necessarily Amazon's fault, but it's the reality that most fans have accepted and starting endlessly ripping the broadcast for.

Al Michaels has stated publicly that he appreciates how much professionalism has gone into making this one of the most successful seasons of Thursday Night Football on record. But he's still prone to wearing his heart on his sleeve in the middle of the action.

Will Michaels stage some form of protest during tonight's game?