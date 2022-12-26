NFL World Speculating About Dan Quinn On Monday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 14: Defensive Coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys and former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

A second head-coaching change during the 2022 season was made on Monday afternoon.

Two months after the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule, the Denver Broncos relieved Nathaniel Hackett of his duties as head coach. It comes after the Broncos dropped to 4-11 on Sunday when they lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 51-14.

Hackett's tenure lasted only 15 games and is the second coach in the last two years to be fired during his first season. Urban Meyer was fired after 13 games when he was the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

This has led the NFL community to speculate about Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and what the chances are of him being the Broncos' next head coach.

Quinn has been the Cowboys' defensive coordinator for the last two seasons but does have experience as an NFL head coach. He coached the Falcons from 2015-20 and finished with a 43-42 overall record.

He also led the Falcons to the Super Bowl in 2016 before losing to the New England Patriots in overtime.

Quinn can't be a worse hire than Hackett was, right?