The Houston Texans’ start to the 2021 regular season and the injury to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the NFL world speculating about Deshaun Watson’s future.

Houston has looked pretty good to start the 2021 regular season. The Texans opened the season with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They played the Browns pretty close in Week 2, ultimately losing in Cleveland.

The Texans lost quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a hamstring injury in the first half. Houston played with rookie Davis Mills in the second half.

While Mills played well, fans are understandably frustrated by Watson’s refusal to play.

So Deshaun Watson will continue to refuse to play for a team that had actually looked quite good for 6 quarters so far this season, even with the starting QB now hurt. Forces HOU to throw a 3rd round pick rookie into the fire. Objective loser behavior on display from Watson. — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) September 19, 2021

Of course, the Texans might be choosing to not play Watson. After all, he remains under investigation for multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. Houston has ruled out out for two straight weeks. It seems unlikely he will play for the Texans again.

However, the door has been opened…

Culley asked if Deshaun Watson could play for Texans on TNF. Said “we’ll have to see.” — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) September 19, 2021

A trade destination could be emerging, though.

With Tua Tagovailoa going down with a rib injury in Week 2, the Dolphins could emerge as a frontrunner to land Watson.

Dolphins to Deshaun Watson right now…. pic.twitter.com/7TDgm5G4TT — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 19, 2021

Miami #Dolphins owner Stephen Ross on his way to check on Deshaun Watson’s legal status pic.twitter.com/aWONgQh93p — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 19, 2021

Watson’s legal situation remains complicated. He’s yet to be charged with a crime, but the circumstances surrounding his situation are not good. It’s possible he will miss the entire 2021 season.

However, if Watson was to play somewhere this season, it might be via a trade to Miami. The Dolphins have been mentioned for Watson all offseason. Depending on the severity of Tagovailoa’s injury, the AFC East franchise could look to make a strong push.