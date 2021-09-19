The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Speculating About Deshaun Watson’s Future

Deshaun Watson playing quarterback for the Texans.HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks to pass during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans’ start to the 2021 regular season and the injury to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the NFL world speculating about Deshaun Watson’s future.

Houston has looked pretty good to start the 2021 regular season. The Texans opened the season with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They played the Browns pretty close in Week 2, ultimately losing in Cleveland.

The Texans lost quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a hamstring injury in the first half. Houston played with rookie Davis Mills in the second half.

While Mills played well, fans are understandably frustrated by Watson’s refusal to play.

Of course, the Texans might be choosing to not play Watson. After all, he remains under investigation for multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. Houston has ruled out out for two straight weeks. It seems unlikely he will play for the Texans again.

However, the door has been opened…

A trade destination could be emerging, though.

With Tua Tagovailoa going down with a rib injury in Week 2, the Dolphins could emerge as a frontrunner to land Watson.

Watson’s legal situation remains complicated. He’s yet to be charged with a crime, but the circumstances surrounding his situation are not good. It’s possible he will miss the entire 2021 season.

However, if Watson was to play somewhere this season, it might be via a trade to Miami. The Dolphins have been mentioned for Watson all offseason. Depending on the severity of Tagovailoa’s injury, the AFC East franchise could look to make a strong push.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.