NFL World Speculating About Future Of 2 Star Quarterbacks

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers talks with Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The Packers defeated the Buccaneers with a score of 14 to 12. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Eventually, the time will come for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to retire from the NFL. Some fans even thought this could be their final year in the league.

Though it's still possible Brady and Rodgers ride off into the sunset this upcoming offseason, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk doesn't believe that'll happen.

"Not long ago, it seemed as if both Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would retire after the 2022 season," Florio wrote. "Now, as the final third of the current campaign commences, there’s a much different vibe."

Florio said Brady doesn't sound like a player who has six regular-season games left. Rodgers, meanwhile, has been too successful for his final season to be one where the Packers have a losing record.

Most NFL fans would love to see Brady and Rodgers play a little bit longer. After all, they've given this sport all they have.

"I hope they do," one fan said. "The NFC remaining a 4-5 team race sounds great to me."

Another fan wrote, "Yes let the drama continue."

Of course, some fans are tired of seeing Brady and Rodgers on a weekly basis.

Brady is set to be a free agent in the offseason. Rodgers, however, is under contract through the 2026 season.

Do Brady and Rodgers want to deal with the physical toll that comes with playing football for another year? Only they can answer that question.