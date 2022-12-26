NFL World Speculating About JJ Watt's Future Monday

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JUNE 09: Defensive-line J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in an off-season workout at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on June 09, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

There was a fascinating sight as JJ Watt was coming off the field following Sunday night's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Watt, who has been in the NFL for 12 seasons, was crying coming off the field after the loss. He knows that there's a chance that he played his last home game as a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

Watt did all he could to help the Cardinals pull off the upset (six tackles), but it wasn't enough.

Fans are already speculating about where he could go next.

Even though Watt has played for 12 seasons, he still hasn't lost a step. In 14 games this season, he's compiled 33 total tackles (26 solo), 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and six passes defended.

There's also the possibility that Watt calls it a career, especially after he and his wife just had their first kid two months ago.

We'll see what he says once the season comes to an end on Jan. 8.