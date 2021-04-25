NFL World Speculating About Larry Fitzgerald’s Future

Larry Fitzgerald has played in the National Football League since 2004. The legendary NFL wide receiver has spent his entire career with the Arizona Cardinals. He’s made 11 Pro Bowl and three All-Pro teams and is a sure-fire Hall of Famer.

It remains to be seen if Fitzgerald will be back for one more season.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said this week that there is no update on Fitzgerald’s decision. It will come when it comes.

“Nothing has changed on that front,” the Cardinals head coach said.

There was some speculation that this weekend could be the ideal time for Fitzgerald to announce his decision. He was drafted April 24, 2004.

From 98.7 FM in Arizona:

Saturday is significant because it marks the 17th anniversary of the day he entered the NFL, when he was selected with the third overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. Retiring on the same day would be the perfect bookend, the kind of symbolism that would comfort a player with Fitzgerald’s ambition and inevitable separation anxiety. A Saturday announcement would come before the 2021 NFL Draft, so no one could ever accuse Fitzgerald of keeping the Cardinals in a state of limbo. Wait until after the draft, and Fitzgerald might inspire unnecessary critics.

An announcement did not come on Saturday, though. Fitzgerald’s future remains up in the air.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, say their NFL Draft plans will not be impacted by Fitzgerald’s lack of a decision.

“No matter what Larry decides, it does not affect our draft plans,” Cardinals GM Steve Keim said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “Again, to me, you can’t have enough good players at one position. There [are] guys on a one-year contract. So, again, as far as building your team and the type of depth that you have, you can never have enough good players and, obviously, Larry Fitzgerald is a great one, so you wouldn’t say no to him either.”