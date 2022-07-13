NFL World Speculating About Major Bengals Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals put their fan base on notice Wednesday.

In a tweet sent out by the team's official Twitter handle, the Bengals said "Make sure you're online at 10AM tomorrow."

The NFL world quickly began to speculate on what the big reveal could be.

"White Tiger uniforms?" one Bengals fan asked.

"It’s going to be Jessie Bates, in a white helmet with a pen isn’t it?!?!" another asked.

"White helmets? White helmets? White helmets?" asked Pro Football Talk.

"Helmets are cool but who has the Jessie Bates private jet tracker?"

"What y’all got planned that I don’t know about!?" asked Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton.

Stay tuned.