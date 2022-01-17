NFL World Is Speculating About Mike McCarthy’s Future

Mike McCarthy might be coaching for his future on Sunday evening.

The Dallas Cowboys are currently trailing the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17, midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday.

Would Cowboys owner Jerry Jones consider a head coaching change if his team goes one-and-done in the playoffs this year?

Dallas won 12 games this year and earned the No. 3 seed in the NFC. So, it would be pretty bold to make a head coaching move after a season like that. However, many would argue that the Cowboys failed to reach their ceiling.

“Mike McCarthy getting out-coached today has me wondering how safe his job is. It’s not often that a coach gets fired after a 12-win season, but I wouldn’t be shocked if Jerry Jones is upset enough to do it,” Michael David Smith tweeted.

Many are wondering the same…

“I think a lot is riding on whether or not Kellen or Dan end up getting HC gigs elsewhere. I don’t think either get the opportunity so JJ likely won’t blow it all up unless MC gets dominated in the last 10mins,” one fan suggested.

“Cowboys haven’t been good in years, and even if they lose this, things are trending up. Not sure I’d want to start over again with a new coach so soon,” another fan added.

“I don’t think it’s really a question with Moore in the waiting. Be shocked if McCarthy isn’t fired tomorrow,” one fan wrote.

“This. Especially since Quinn and Moore are better at their jobs than McCarthy is. Jerry might have to pick one of them to keep,” another fan added on Twitter.

What do you think – will the Cowboys make a change if they lose today?