NFL World Speculating About Patriots' Position Switch

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 20: N'Keal Harry #15 of the New England Patriots takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

There's speculation going around that Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry could change positions heading into next season.

Harry has struggled at wide receiver since he was drafted and hasn't put it altogether yet.

ESPN's Mike Reiss thinks that Harry's best chance to succeed in New England would be to switch to tight end.

"Harry, the 2019 first-round pick, is now a long shot to make the roster at his traditional position barring injuries ahead of him on the depth chart," Reiss writes. "Harry's best chance might be to ask about a possible switch to tight end to compete with Asiasi and Keene as TE3 behind Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith."

The NFL world is intrigued by this idea.

"He’s one of the better blocking receivers so why not give him a chance? He who shall not be named balled out and was even shorter it could work better than ppl think!" one fan tweeted.

Harry finished the 2021 season with 184 yards and no touchdowns off 12 receptions.

We'll have to see if he can be better this season and if he changes positions.