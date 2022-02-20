The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Speculating About Possible Chase Young Trades

Washington Football Team's Chase Young during his NFL debut.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team warms up before the start of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In recent days, reports have surfaced that the Washington Commanders would possibly entertain trading star pass rusher Chase Young for an Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson-caliber quarterback.

Talk of the Commanders possibly shipping Young out of town got the NFL world speculating.

If Washington trades chase young for Aaron Rodgers or Wilson I’m 100% switching teams.”

Chase Young finna get 13.5 sacks next year. Watch,” a fan tweeted. “Tired of the disrespect he gets, always being put in mock trades that are way unrealistic…FOH.”

“Hey 49ers fans, how about this trade… Jimmy G for Chase young, straight up. Thoughts?” asked author Jason Patt.

“49ers fans wanting Chase Young in a deal for Jimmy G?” laughed another fan. “I promise you if Chase Young is included in a trade for Jimmy G I’m buying a Washington Commanders jersey just to burn it on social media.”

I swear to god if we trade Chase Young after ONE bad season for a qb…..I’m done with this franchise,” another said.

“I think it’s sad we’re already including Chase Young (who had his sophomore campaign cut short due to injuries) in all of these QB trade rumors,” tweeted breaking news reporter Olafimihan Oshin. Adding, “Trading away a franchise cornerstone like Young is so foolish.”

The Washington franchise has been searching for the next long-term answer at QB since RGIII’s rookie season. However, it’s difficult to imagine them giving up their best player to do it.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.