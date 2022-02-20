NFL World Speculating About Possible Chase Young Trades

In recent days, reports have surfaced that the Washington Commanders would possibly entertain trading star pass rusher Chase Young for an Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson-caliber quarterback.

WASHINGTON WOW!#Commanders Would Trade Chase Young for Aaron Rogers or Russell Wilson: Report https://t.co/OwGFlaZstP — fishsports (@fishsports) February 18, 2022

Talk of the Commanders possibly shipping Young out of town got the NFL world speculating.

“If Washington trades chase young for Aaron Rodgers or Wilson I’m 100% switching teams.”

If Washington trades chase young for Aaron Rodgers or Wilson I’m 100% switching teams. — Clayy (@KidClay_) February 20, 2022

“Chase Young finna get 13.5 sacks next year. Watch,” a fan tweeted. “Tired of the disrespect he gets, always being put in mock trades that are way unrealistic…FOH.”

Chase Young finna get 13.5 sacks next year. Watch. Tired of the disrespect he gets, always being put in mock trades that are way unrealistic…FOH — 𝘊𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘖𝘸𝘦𝘯 (@CurlPick6) February 19, 2022

“Hey 49ers fans, how about this trade… Jimmy G for Chase young, straight up. Thoughts?” asked author Jason Patt.

Hey @49ers fans, how about this trade… Jimmy G for Chase young, straight up. Thoughts? @JL_Chapman @NinersNation I want to hear your thoughts! Retweet for other opinions — Chief Jason Patt, D-ABMDI (Ret) (@JasonPatt78) February 19, 2022

“49ers fans wanting Chase Young in a deal for Jimmy G?” laughed another fan. “I promise you if Chase Young is included in a trade for Jimmy G I’m buying a Washington Commanders jersey just to burn it on social media.”

49ers fans wanting Chase Young in a deal for Jimmy G? lmfaooooooo I promise you if Chase Young is included in a trade for Jimmy G I'm buying a Washington Commanders jersey just to burn it on social media 😂 — Tyler (@commandrzNchief) February 16, 2022

“I swear to god if we trade Chase Young after ONE bad season for a qb…..I’m done with this franchise,” another said.

I swear to god if we trade chase young after ONE bad season for a qb…..I’m done with this franchise — Kodak WHITE (@RaulNeto019) February 16, 2022

“I think it’s sad we’re already including Chase Young (who had his sophomore campaign cut short due to injuries) in all of these QB trade rumors,” tweeted breaking news reporter Olafimihan Oshin. Adding, “Trading away a franchise cornerstone like Young is so foolish.”

I think it’s sad we’re already including Chase Young (who had his sophomore campaign cut short due to injuries) in all of these QB trade rumors. Trading away a franchise cornerstone like Young is so foolish. #TakeCommand — Olafimihan Oshin (@olafimihanoshin) February 20, 2022

The Washington franchise has been searching for the next long-term answer at QB since RGIII’s rookie season. However, it’s difficult to imagine them giving up their best player to do it.