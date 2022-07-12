NFL World Speculating About Quarterback Competition Winners

As we quickly approach the start of the 2022 NFL season, there are three quarterback battles to keep an eye on.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an intriguing matchup between former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky and first-round rookie Kenny Pickett. The Carolina Panthers have a battle between recently-acquired signal caller Baker Mayfield and incumbent starter Sam Darnold. The Seattle Seahawks have a competition between returning backup Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

The NFL world took to Twitter to speculate about the expected outcomes of these 2022 battles.

"I just want yall to know that Mitch is gonna go off in Pittsburgh," one fan wrote.

"I think Geno has a good chance over Lock if that’s what it comes down to. Familiarity with the offense and a decent stretch of play last year will get it done," another said.

"Darnold has no shot to win that," another added.

Who do you think will win each of these preseason quarterback competitions?